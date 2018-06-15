Bottega Veneta names Daniel Lee its new Creative Director

Luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta wasted no time is announcing the successor to its former creative director Tomas Maier. Following an announcement on Wednesday afternoon that Tomas Maier and Bottega Veneta were parting ways after 17 years, comes news that Daniel Lee has been appointed creative director at Bottega Veneta, starting July 1.

Lee is set to join the luxury fashion house from Céline where he most recently served as director of ready-to-wear design. A graduate of Central St Martins Art and Design, Lee has years experience in previously working at Maison Margiela, Balenciaga and Donna Karan.

Daniel Lee to succeed Tomas Maier as Creative Director at Bottega Veneta

"I’m both honored and excited to continue the legacy that has been created at Bottega Veneta over the last five decades," said Daniel Lee in a statement. "Maintaining the ingrained codes of the House, craftsmanship, quality and sophistication, I look forward to evolving what has gone before, while contributing a new perspective and modernity."

The 32-year-old designer joins a growing number of lesser-known designers appointed creative directors at fashion house held by Kering. One of the most successful appointments François-Henri Pinault, chairman and chief executive officer of Kering made over the past years was hiring Alessandro Michele as creative director of Gucci. By appointing Lee creative director at Bottega Veneta, Pinault continues to bring in young, fresh talent to reinvigorate its fashion houses.

"I am very pleased to welcome Daniel Lee to Kering as Creative Director of Bottega Veneta," said François-Henri Pinault. "The singularity of his vision inspired by a very personal creative approach convinced me that he was best able to open a new chapter in the history of the House. His work is characterized by great rigor, a mastery of studio expertise, a true passion for materials and an energy that I cannot wait to see take shape at Bottega Veneta."

Over the past few years, Bottega Veneta has struggled to keep pace with the shifting luxury landscape despite its ongoing turnaround efforts, Revenues at the luxury fashion house fell 6.8 percent during the first quarter of the year. By bringing in a young designer to offer a fresh take on Bottega Veneta brand direction, Kering hopes to boost the fashion house's appeal, especially among its key target audience - millennials.

"Daniel Lee has a deep understanding of the House’s current challenges both in terms of creation and development," said Claus Dietrich Lahrs, CEO of Bottega Veneta. "He will bring to Bottega Veneta a new and distinctive creative language that will continue building the House's success based on the ambitious foundations already developed over recent years."

Photo: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta