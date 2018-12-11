Boux Avenue appoints new brand and product director

Lingerie retailer Boux Avenue is strengthening its management team with the appointment of Zoe Price-Smith as its new brand and product director.

The news follows the recent appointment of the brand’s first chief executive, former Marks and Spencer director Michael Kerr, and is part of the lingerie retailer’s ambitious future growth plans and committed investment in the brand.

Price-Smith joins Boux Avenue from Hunkemoller, Europe’s leading stand-alone lingerie retailer, where she served as global design director for the past seven years. Prior to that she worked at brands including House of Fraser, Fat Face, Crew Clothing and Marks and Spencer.

Commenting on the appointment, Boux Avenue chairman, Theo Paphitis said in a statement: “Zoe’s vision, creativity and commercial focus will further strengthen the Boux Avenue range, team and overall business. Zoe has over twenty years of international fashion retail experience and her unique understanding of building brand identities and product, alongside Michael, will drive Boux Avenue forward to further success and enable it be recognised as the go-to lingerie and nightwear brand in the marketplace.”

Boux Avenue chief executive Michael Kerr added: “In the short time I’ve been at Boux Avenue it’s very clear that our customers and the brand will benefit hugely from a clear focus on unique product ranges designed and developed in house for our target customer.

“I am therefore really excited to welcome Zoe to strengthen the management team and am looking forward to working closely with her to deliver a new and exciting Brand and Product strategy with pace for our customers.”

Image: courtesy of Boux Avenue