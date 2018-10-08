Boux Avenue names first chief executive

Lingerie and womenswear brand Boux Avenue, owned by Theo Paphitis, has confirmed the appointment of its first chief executive officer, former Marks and Spencer director Michael Kerr.

Kerr, who has more than 35 years of experience at Marks and Spencer in buying, selling and operational roles across all channels, joins the British lingerie retailer today, October 8, just days after the brand opened its 30th UK store in Nottingham.

Boux Avenue chairman Theo Paphitis said in a press statement: “Boux Avenue is now a grown up business and ready to go to the next level. We’ve been busy investing in the business, having just opened our 30th store in the UK and bought our own freehold warehouse and distribution centre in Crewe. Alongside this our online business continues to grow.

“I am delighted to bring Michael on board at this pivotal time to continue our expansion and introduce new categories to enhance our growth. We have ambitious plans for Boux Avenue and the experience that Michael brings with him will help to give us the edge in the marketplace.”

Commenting on his new role, Kerr added: “I am really looking forward to leading Boux Avenue through the next stage of its exciting development. I have admired the brand since Theo and his team introduced it to the market place in 2011 and am thrilled to be building on the strong foundations and customer loyalty already established to drive further growth in the future.”

Kerr has held various positions at Marks and Spencer, including director of homeware and most recently as director of menswear and childrenswear.

