Boux Avenue names new merchandising director

Lingerie retailer Boux Avenue has announced that Marks and Spencer’s Rachel Harley will join the brand as it is new merchandising director to complete its new management team.

Harley, who is currently head of merchandising for lingerie, swim, sleepwear, hosiery and active at Marks and Spencer, has been instrumental in leading a team of 50 people to drive Marks and Spencer’s market share growth in lingerie and will join Boux Avenue on June 13.

Boux Avenue owner and chairman, Theo Paphitis, said in a statement: “Rachel completes the new look Boux Avenue management team and with her specific expertise will ensure that the Boux Avenue brand is driven forward and reaches the next level through fresh ideas, products and energy."

Harley has more than 15 years experience across clothing and lingerie, she started as a graduate at Topshop followed by 11 years merchandising at Marks and Spencer, and has in-depth knowledge of the planning, buying and trading complexities associated with multi-channel retailing, added the retailer.

Boux Avenue chief executive, Michael Kerr, added: “Rachel’s complete knowledge of the UK lingerie marketplace will be an asset to the brand. These skills combined with Rachel’s strength of leadership will ensure she will be able to add significant value to Boux Avenue from day one.”

Commenting on her new role, Harley said: “Boux Avenue is a fantastic brand and I am looking forward to getting stuck into the details alongside Michael, Zoe and the team and driving the brand forward. The lingerie marketplace is exciting and there are huge opportunities for Boux Avenue.”

Harley will report into Kerr, who was appointed chief executive in October 2018. Her appointment follows the arrival of Zoe Price-Smith from Hunkemöller earlier this year, who joined as brand and product director.

Launched in April 2011, Boux Avenue offers lingerie, swimwear, nightwear and activewear in an extensive size range from 6 - 18, with cup sizes available in 28 – 40, A - G. It has 30 UK stores and an e-commerce business.

