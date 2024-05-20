Brand Machine Group names chief product officer

Brand Machine Group, the international fashion brand owner and licensing house, has appointed Jonathan Tillery as its chief product officer to drive sourcing initiatives and support the company's ambitious growth plans.

Tillery, who previously consulted at Brand Machine Group, has held leadership roles at companies, including Primark, George, Li & Fung, and most recently, Poeticgem.

At Brand Machine Group, Tillery will spearhead the establishment of the new home division while assuming responsibility for all aspects of sourcing and supply chain management. He will report directly to chief executive Boo Jalil.

Commenting on his new role, Tillery said in a statement: "I'm super excited about re-joining a business I've seen grow and flourish in recent years, and I look forward to widening our sourcing base to be as sustainable as possible for the future.

“The talented team designs and develops amazing product offerings, and it’s my job to ensure we deliver on all our promises as a brand should."

Jalil, added: "Jonathan's appointment comes at a pivotal time for our organisation. His extensive experience and visionary leadership will play a crucial role in driving our product strategy and supporting our expansion efforts. We are delighted to welcome him back to the Brand Machine family."

Brand Machine Group houses a portfolio of fashion, sports, outdoor and homeware brands across adults and childrenswear clothing and accessories, including, Ben Sherman, Duchamp, Elle Junior, Flyers American Born, Franklin & Marshall, Jack Wills, Juicy Couture, Lee Kids, New Balance, Peckham Rye and Penfield, Wrangler Kids, and U.S. Polo Assn.