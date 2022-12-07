Brand Machine Group names chief technology and operating officer

Brand Machine Group, the international fashion brand owner and licensing specialist, has named Daljit Bhasin as chief technology and operating officer as part of the retail group's push towards global expansion.

Bhasin has a proven background of cross-sector, cross-border and operational transformation and has previously worked across Torque brands, Levi’s, Accenture and Tesco.

Boo Jalil, chief executive at Brand Machine Group, said in a statement: “Further optimising and integrating our product journey from source to consumer is a key driver in our three-year strategy, Daljit’s impressive history of delivering operational excellence and systems makes him a great additional to the businesses senior leadership team, and I am pleased to have him onboard.”

Commenting on his appointment, Bhasin added: “It’s an exciting time to join Brand Machine Group, the landscape has changed over the last two years, omnichannel is now a new normal and the extension of channels and optimisation of space and reach to consumer are crucial in the future development of our partnerships and technology. I’m looking forward to joining a group that’s expansion to date is exceptional.”

Brand Machine Group houses a portfolio of fashion, sports, and outdoor brands across adults and childrenswear clothing and accessories, including Penfield, Duchamp, U.S. Polo Assn., Jack Wills, Ben Sherman, Elle Junior, Franklin & Marshall, Lyle & Scott, Lee, and Original Penguin.