Bravissimo names Leanne Cahill as new chief executive

Lingerie and swimwear retailer Bravissimo has promoted managing director Leanne Cahill to chief executive.

Cahill, who joined Bravissimo in October 2017 as finance director before becoming managing director in October 2018 will replace founder Sarah Tremellen, who will move to a new founder and chair role.

Tremellen established the business in 1995 to offer lingerie, swimwear and clothing for women who wear D-L cups and the announcement comes as the company aims to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021.

Commenting on the move, Tremellen said in a statement: “Leanne joined us at Bravissimo in 2017 and, almost immediately, demonstrated an instinctive understanding of how Bravissimo worked as a business and as a brand. Over the last 2 and a half years Leanne and I have worked closely together, as her role in leading the company has grown.

“I am absolutely delighted that Leanne is now taking on the full role of chief executive, as I move into the role of founder and chair of Bravissimo. I will continue to work closely with Leanne on Bravissimo’s strategic direction and am confident that Leanne will keep Bravissimo’s heart, soul and purpose at the forefront of everything we do, as we continue our growth in inspiring and supporting more and more big boobed women.”

Cahill, chief executive at Bravissimo, added: “Bravissimo is a fantastic brand and organisation. We are the cheerleader for big boobed women, we are here to support and uplift them, and inspire them to feel confident and amazing. Sarah founded and has successfully led Bravissimo to deliver this purpose for the past 25 years. I’m so excited to lead the team to build and grow this further for our customers.”

Image: courtesy of Bravissimo