Brian Grevy to replace Eric Liedtke as executive board member at Adidas

Adidas Ag has appointed Brian Grevy as executive board member, responsible for Global Brands in place of Eric Liedtke, who has decided to depart from the company after 25. The company said in a statement that at the beginning of next year, Grevy will return to Adidas from clothing brand Gant, where he has held the position of CEO since June 2018 and was chief marketing officer from 2016 to 2018.

“We are very happy to welcome Brian Grevy back to Adidas after his successful tenure as CEO and chief marketing officer at Gant. One of his first priorities will be to develop the Adidas strategy beyond 2020 together with his executive board colleagues,” said Igor Landau, Chairman of the supervisory board of Adidas Ag, adding: “On behalf of the supervisory board, I would like to congratulate Eric Liedtke on a remarkable career at our company and thank him for his vision, leadership and the many contributions he has made to the success of Adidas in the last 25 years.”

Brian Grevy to replace Eric Liedtke as Adidas executive board member

At Adidas, Grevy earlier led Adidas’ largest business unit Training as general manager from 2014 to 2016 based at the Adidas AG headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany. He started his professional career at Adidas in 1998 as key account manager, Reebok Nordics, in Denmark and subsequently held leadership positions of increasing responsibility for the company on a local, regional and global level.

Liedtke, the company added, joined Adidas in 1994 as global line manager for Cross Training in Portland/Oregon. During his 25-year career with Adidas, Liedtke has held senior management positions of increasing responsibility at Adidas America and the Adidas AG Headquarters in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Since 2014, he has been executive board member of Adidas AG, responsible for Global Brands.

“Eric Liedtke has done a great job in positioning Adidas as the creator sports brand. I can only praise his marketing expertise, his unrivaled passion for our brands and his commitment to sustainability,” added Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted.

Picture:Adidas newsroom