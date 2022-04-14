Brian Nyilas joins Project trade shows as Guest Merchandiser

Informa Markets Fashion has tapped former Vice President of Men’s Merchandising at Fred Segal, Brian Nyilas, to take on the role of Guest Merchandiser for all Project trade events.

In his past work, which has spanned more than a decade in the industry, Nyilas has specialized in merchandising as well as discovering emerging talent amongst new designers. In this new role, Nyilas will endeavor to strengthen Project’s approach to merchandising and bring a fresh perspective that will better facilitate the discovery of brands for merchants. That will bode well for the upcoming Project New York in July, which will be held at a more intimate venue than where the show took place prior to the pandemic, and will require a tighter curation.

Edwina Kulego, Vice President of International & Business Development at Informa Markets commented in a statement, “Between Brian’s celebrated reputation within the industry and his unique approach to merchandising, his expertise will strengthen our existing merchandise strategy and allow a ‘new flow’ for the Project community. As the industry evolves, we look forward to incorporating Brian’s vision and curating a floor that will excite everyone.”

Nyilas expressed excitement to continue to work closely with brands and carry those relationships forward in this latest step in his career. “There has always been a true sense of community within the ethos of Project, a gathering of friends and family from across the world,” he noted, adding that his goal will be “bringing folks together again and implementing more circularity to create a fun, localized experience for our global partners and audience.”

Project New York will take place July 18-19 at the Iron 23 venue in New York City. Project Las Vegas is planned for August 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center with the Tokyo event to follow from August 30-31.