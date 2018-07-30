Brioni and its creative director Nina-Maria Nitsche part ways

Within a year of joining the fashion house Brioni, its creative director Nina-Maria Nitsche has left the business, reports WWD quoting a statement from the company. Nitsche had joined Brioni on June 15, 2017, stepping into the position vacated by Justine O'Shea.

Prior to Brioni, Nitsche was associated with Maison Martin Margiela since 1989 and for the 23 years, she worked closely with the designer on the creative vision of the house. After the designer’s resignation, in 2009, Nina-Maria Nitsche took over the creative direction of the design house.

At the time of her appointment at Brioni, the company had said in a statement that Nitsche’s long experience and global creative perspective will enable her to reinforce the clarity of Brioni’s identity, emphasise its sartorial values and reinstate its pioneering heritage.

The Kering-owned fashion house has not announced a successor to Nitsche.

Picture credit:Brioni website