Brioni: New Chief Marketing Officer joins from Prada Group

Brioni has a new Chief Marketing Officer.

Flavio Cerbone is taking over as Chief Marketing Officer, the Italian luxury menswear brand confirmed in response to a FashionUnited request. WWD previously reported the news. In his new role, Cerbone will report directly to Brioni CEO Mehdi Benabadji.

Cerbone was most recently Head of Communication at Church’s, which belongs to the Prada Group, and worked for the Italian fashion group for a total of around 12 years in various positions. Before that, he worked for the Italian eyewear specialist Marcolin.

At Brioni, he will be responsible for marketing, events, social media, image and PR, and media, according to the trade magazine.