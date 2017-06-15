Brioni ropes in Nina-Maria Nitsche as the new Creative Director

Kering and Brioni have announced the appointment of Nina-Maria Nitsche as the new Creative Director of Brioni, effective June 15, 2017. The company said in a statement that Nitsche will have creative responsibility of the House’s collections and image.

“I am very pleased to welcome Nina-Maria Nitsche to the House of Brioni. Ever since I met her in 1996, I have been impressed by her creative approach, starting from a clearly defined concept and then transforming that into products that accurately resonate with the customer,” said Brioni CEO Fabrizio Malverdi in the statement.

Prior to Brioni, Nitsche was associated with Maison Martin Margiela since 1989 and for the 23 years, she worked closely with the designer on the creative vision of the house. After the designer’s resignation, in 2009, Nina-Maria Nitsche took over the creative direction of the design house.

Brioni added in the statement that Nitsche’s long experience and global creative perspective will enable her to reinforce the clarity of Brioni’s identity, emphasise its sartorial values and reinstate its pioneering heritage.

“I am honored to collaborate with the House of Brioni. Thanks to its long sartorial history, Brioni has the potential to redefine its position as a unique luxury brand. The House’s philosophy is based on a pioneering approach to menswear. My aim is to reinforce and invigorate this longstanding tradition,” said Nitsche, commenting on her new responsibility at Brioni.

Chairman and CEO of Kering, François-Henri Pinault, further added to the media release that Nina-Maria has a very accurate understanding of the Brioni man and she will bring a comprehensive and articulate creative vision to the House.

