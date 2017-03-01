Brioni's CEO Gianluca Flore departs

Barely four months its creative director Justin O'Shea parted ways with the company, Brioni’s CEO, Gianluca Flore is the second high profile exit from the company. Kering , parent of the Italian menswear label announced that Flore's departure was effective immediately and his replacement would be announced in due course, reports Vogue UK.

Flore had stepped into the CEO’s position at Brioni in November 2014, and was mandated to overhaul Brioni’s collections keeping a focus on the brand’s overseas expansion and establishing a niche in the luxury menswear market. Before taking up the CEO’s position, Flore was chief executive officer of Asia-Pacific at Bottega Veneta, another brand under the Kering umbrella. He started his career with Kering in 2008.

Brioni, founded in Rome in 1945, is known for its luxurious bespoke tailoring with stores spread across the world. The label was acquired by Kering in 2012, which was followed the brand entering into ready-to-wear, leather goods, fragrance, shoes and eyewear segments.

Picture: Brioni