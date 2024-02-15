British Beauty Council announces new advisory board appointees

The British Beauty Council has added a new cohort of industry professionals to the board, from the realms of makeup, fragrance, hair, aesthetics and tech.

The company said in a statement, from the appointment of new-gen creatives Isamaya Ffrench, Lucy Bridge and Sylvie Macmillan to aesthetic expert Teresa Tarmey and consultant dermatologist Dr Alexis Granite, the new appointments will bring new knowledge to the existing members.

Commenting on the cohort’s acceptance of their role, Millie Kendall OBE, CEO of the organisation, said: “There is no doubt that the insights these new appointments will provide to the council will be impactful and influential. I hope that through their work, the members of the advisory board will continue to aid the council in its important work in raising the reputation of the industry.’

This increased depth of industry insight will enable the council to formulate an increasingly aware and cohesive roadmap for its next growth phase, starting 2025.

In addition to those mentioned above, the new cohort includes: fashion editor and stylist, Kate Phelan; beauty tech founder, Claire Aggarwal; perfumer, Azzi Glasser; lash and brow expert and brand founder, Shavata Singh; and hair stylist, Neil Moodie.

The company added that the new members will sit alongside the 70-strong existing advisory board members and ambassadors including Kate Moss, Bobbi Brown, Sam McKnight and others.