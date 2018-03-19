British designer Kim Jones takes over at Dior Homme

Christian Dior Couture has announced the appointment of Kim Jones as the new Artistic Director of Dior Homme for the ready-to-wear and accessory collections. He replaces Kris Van Assche, who has parted ways with the company after 11 years. According WWD, Van Assche will be assigned a new role within LVMH. The company said in a statement that the house of Dior is delighted to welcome Kim Jones, a visionary designer who graduated from Central Saint Martins in London.

Commenting on Jones appointment, Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, said in a media release: “I am delighted to welcome Kim Jones at Dior Homme. He will benefit from the support of the teams and from the ‘savoir-faire’ of the Ateliers to create an elegant men’s wardrobe, both classic and anchored in contemporary culture. I am confident that he will continue to further develop Dior Homme on a global scale.ˮ

Modern and innovative male silhouette

“I am deeply honored to join the house of Dior, a symbol of the ultimate elegance. I would like to warmly thank Bernard Arnault and Pietro Beccari for their trust in giving me this incredible opportunity. I am committed to create a modern and innovative male silhouette built upon the unique legacy of the House,ˮ added Jones.

The company added that Kim Jones will present his first collection for Dior Homme next June, during the Paris Men’s fashion week.

Photo Credit: Patrick Kovarik / AFP