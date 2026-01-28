British designer Victoria Beckham receives prestigious French honour

British designer Victoria Beckham was named an Officer of the Order of Arts and Letters (Officier de l'Ordre des Arts et des Lettres), a prestigious French cultural honour, on January 26, 2026, at the age of 51. The French Ministry of Culture announced the honour during a ceremony in Paris held at the beginning of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

In a speech during the ceremony, minister of culture Rachida Dati praised Beckham as a “global icon who holds a very special place in the hearts of the French people”. Dati highlighted the meticulous and architectural approach behind her collections.

The British designer, a former member of the group the Spice Girls, founded Victoria Beckham in the late 2000s. The minister of culture paid tribute to the evolving label, noting its journey from first shows in New York and London to Paris in 2022.

Beckham is married to English football star David Beckham, who was knighted by the royal family in November 2025. She was also the subject of a Netflix documentary focused on her career transition into luxury fashion.

Family tensions during Paris visit

The Beckham family has been at the centre of a media storm recently. Their eldest son, Brooklyn, aged 26, publicly accused his parents on January 19, 2026, of attempting to control his life and trying to “ruin” his marriage to Nicola Peltz.

“I don't want to reconcile with my family,” Brooklyn stated in a social media post, alleging that his mother had “hijacked” the couple's first dance on their wedding day. He was notably absent from the ceremony in Paris.

Pharrell Williams receives Legion of Honour

On January 23, 2026, Pharrell Williams, the creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, received the Legion of Honour from President Emmanuel Macron. The private ceremony at the Élysée Palace recognised his global influence across music and fashion.