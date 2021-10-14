British Footwear Association names new board members

The British Footwear Association (BFA) has appointed three new non-executive directors to its board to help “drive the association’s strategy forward”.

Joining the BFA board this month are Jane Wilson, chief executive of footwear and accessories supplier William Lamb Group, Rink Bindra, head of omnichannel at footwear independent Tower London, and William Miles, partner at law firm Briffa.

The trio of new directors will join existing board members Robert Perkins, chairman of Bridgehouse Consulting; William Church, joint managing director of Cheaney Shoes; Paul Savrimoothoo, commercial director at Pentland Brands, in addition to Vanessa Podmore and Mike Watson Smith.

Stepping down from their roles on the BFA board of directors are Daniel Gyves of Esska and Daniel Rubin, founder and chief executive of The Dune Group.

The BFA has also announced the establishment of four working groups, each themed to address one of the association’s core areas of focus: commerce and trade; marketing and representation; production, training and future technologies, and sustainability and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG).

Lucy Reece Raybould, chief executive of the BFA, said: “This is just the start. We hope from now on there will be a continuous process of new directors stepping onto the board to help drive our association forward.

“In addition, our four working groups will set the stage for the BFA’s development, and I believe these panels will be the stepping-stones for new our directors of the future.”