British Footwear Association names new CEO

The British Footwear Association (BFA) has appointed Ian Cartwright as its new chief executive officer. He will take up the position from May 6, 2026, succeeding Richard Shetliffe, who will step down early June after two years at the helm of the organisation.

As a long-time member of the BFA, Cartwright brings first-hand insight into the needs of the association’s membership, with his appointment reflecting a renewed focus on practical value and strong industry connection across the British footwear supply chain.

He currently serves as chief operating officer at footwear label Mahabis, where he has been credited with leading operational and commercial transformation. “He understands the realities facing footwear businesses today and the role a modern trade association must play in helping members navigate complexity, change and growth,” Jane Wilson, BFA’s chair added.

Cartwright has been tasked with continuing to build on the BFA’s heritage, the foundations of which were strengthened by Shetliffe, who helped stabilise the organisation during a period of change. The focus now is to further bolster the BFA’s position as a “credible industry voice” that supports sustainable business growth.

Cartwright commented: “I am proud to be appointed CEO of the BFA. The industry is facing a period of rapid change, but also significant opportunity. I look forward to working closely with members, partners and the board to ensure the BFA continues to provide clear value, practical support and a strong collective voice for British footwear.”