British GQ appoints Murray Clark as head of editorial content

British GQ has a new head of editorial content.Media group Condé Nast announced on Thursday that Murray Clark will take on the role of head of editorial content for the magazine, which specialises in menswear, grooming, culture, watches and fitness. In this position, he will be based in London and report to global editorial director Adam Baidawi. He will start the position on June 1.

“Having admired GQ from afar throughout my childhood and formative years, it is an incredible honour to lead our team into the next era,” said Clark. “At a time when so much is changing, I look forward to taking GQ beyond its previous core areas and telling the diverse stories of menswear and masculinity from all parts of this extraordinary country.”

As head of editorial content, a position previously held by Baidawi, Clark will be responsible for the editorial vision, creative direction and implementation of events for British GQ, according to the announcement. He is not new to the title, having joined the magazine in 2022, and was most recently senior style editor. In this role, he played a significant part in realigning British GQ's style and grooming coverage. He also led partnerships and profiled designers such as Haider Ackermann, Daniel Lee, Brunello Cucinelli and Grace Wales Bonner, GQ stated.

“Murray has exactly the instincts British GQ needs for its next era: precise editorial judgement, a very modern understanding of digital culture and a clear sense of how our brand can feel alive on all platforms,” said Adam Baidawi, global editorial director of GQ. “He recognises where culture is moving and knows how to create work from it that is intelligent, relevant and unmistakably GQ. I am very much looking forward to seeing him take the lead now.”