British Land taps former John Lewis finance chief as non-exec director

British property operator Hammerson has appointed Loraine Woodhouse as a non-executive director, effective 1 March.

Woodhouse has been the chief financial officer at Halfords since 2018 and previously spent five years in senior finance roles within the John Lewis Partnership.

She will chair the British Land audit committee from 31 March at which time Preben Prebensen will step down from his role as interim chair of audit but remain a member of the committee.

“I am delighted to welcome Loraine to the British Land Board and as chair of our audit committee,” said British Land chair Tim Score in a statement. “She has extensive experience across all finance disciplines and has worked within many different sectors including real estate and retail.”