British Vogue names Chioma Nnadi head of editorial content

Media group Condé Nast has announced the appointment of Chioma Nnadi as head of editorial content for British Vogue, a role she will take on from October 9.

Nnadi first joined Vogue in 2010, beginning her journey at the company as a writer before becoming fashion news director and later taking over as editor of Vogue’s online publication platform.

The company credited Nnadi with leading “tremendous audience growth” and achieving “record-breaking engagement” across both site and social media.

Her appointment comes months after it was revealed that Edward Enninful was to step down from his position as editor-in-chief of British Vogue to instead assume the newly created role of editorial adviser of British Vogue and global creative, cultural adviser of Vogue.

In a release, chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue, Anna Wintour, said Nnandi was a worthy candidate to follow in Enninful’s footsteps.

Wintour added: “Chioma is beloved among her colleagues at Vogue, and is an editor and writer with an impeccable reputation—both here and in the fashion industry at large.

“I'm so grateful to Edward Enninful for everything he's accomplished at British Vogue, and we're all looking forward to a productive and creative relationship with him in his new role.”