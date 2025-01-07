Brixton makes two senior appointments to strengthen positioning

Californian lifestyle brand Brixton has made two new senior appointments as it looks to better strengthen its positioning and improve go to market relationships.

Nadene Wisely, formerly of Boardriders and Quiksilver, has been appointed senior vice president of merchandising, design and development, a role in which she is tasked with shaping Brixton’s product direction and leading strategies for the division.

To the role of senior director of specialty sales for North America, Brixton has appointed Sean Fleuriau, who it said had “identified a significant shift in the branded wholesale space” and believes the brand is “uniquely positioned to seize new opportunities and increase market share”.

In a release, SVP of sales, Brian White, noted that Fleuriau’s approach to business would be invaluable as Brixton continues to grow its presence in the North American wholesale market.

In his own statement, Brixton chief executive officer, Seth Ellison, said: “I'm once again humbled by the talent interested in joining our Brixton leadership team. Both leaders have proven success with industry leading brands. They are experienced, authentic, customer and consumer obsessed.

“Nadene is an all-around 360-degree merchant and Sean brings years of specialty wholesale relationships within the action sports, outdoor and boutique channels. They'll both have an instant impact improving our products, go to market and customer relationships.”