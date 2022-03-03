Browns appoints Nellie Eden as it prepares expansion into beauty

Luxury fashion retailer Browns has appointed Nellie Eden as its creative beauty editor in residence as it prepares to branch out into beauty later this year.

In a statement, Browns said that Eden, creative, writer, editor and founder of the agency Eden Creative, is joining forces with the retailer to bring the brand’s beauty offering to life via “compelling campaigns, creative content, memorable in-store programming and unique events”.

Eden will work closely with Browns brand and buying teams to “help enhance and amplify the new category for launch,” added the retailer, and will be responsible for engaging Browns’ existing customer base and “taking them on a beauty journey that’s as unique and boutique as its fashion offering”.

Browns buying director, Ida Peterrson, said in a statement: “Nellie has such an innate understanding of the beauty world and all of its wonderful nuances. She brings her extensive knowledge of the industry to this project, and we are thrilled to have her on board as we work towards our launch later this year.

“At Browns, we know there is no singular expression of beauty, and we’re incredibly excited to introduce our vision for the category—one based on inclusion, innovation, creativity and experimentation—to our customer. We’re going to have a lot of fun in this new space.”

Browns Beauty to launch later this year

The luxury retailer plans to add its beauty offering later this year and stated that it will take a “holistic and luxury approach to the category, offering effective, conscious and inclusive brands and rituals to the brand’s audience”.

Eden, who specialises in digital culture, has worked in-house at Dazed and Refinery29 and as a creative with brands such as Burberry, Byredo, Martine Rose, Gucci, Selfridges, Glossier and Nike. For four years she also worked as a creative consultant for polymath Isamaya Ffrench, as well as contributing stories to British Vogue, i-D and Dazed.

Commenting on her partnership with Browns, Eden said: “I’m so honoured to be collaborating with Browns on the launch of Browns Beauty. I spend my whole life creating in and around this new beauty lexicon that’s been forming over the last few years and everything that language encompasses; identity, creativity, community and self expression, and to work on a project that brings those ideas into being with such vibrancy and care has been immensely fulfilling.”