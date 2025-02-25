Brunello Cucinelli to receive Outstanding Achievement Award at Fashion Awards 2025

Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli has been named as the next recipient of the British Fashion Council’s (BFC) Outstanding Achievement Award, an accolade he will receive during the 2025 Fashion Awards, set to be held December 1.

Cucinelli was selected by the BFC Executive Committee, who recognised the designer for his "exceptional contribution to the world of fashion, as a pioneer who has succeeded in combining luxury and design with a more responsible approach to business”.

The council said it particularly wished to acknowledge Cucinelli’s creative and ethical vision, which has influenced how the brand operates within the industry.

In a release, Cucinelli commented that he was “honoured” to be the recipient of the prestigious award. He added that he saw it as a “gift to dedicate to young and very young artisans who, in the future, will be called upon to contribute, in an innovative and contemporary way, to the enhancement of the dignity of manual labour, fine craftsmanship, and our ‘Made in Italy’, so highly appreciated around the world”.

Cucinelli extended a particular thanks to outgoing BFC CEO, Caroline Rush, and chair, David Pemsel, who he said had “honoured us immensely and encouraged us to continue on this radiant path”.

The annual Fashion Awards serve as a fundraising event for the BFC Foundation, where the Outstanding Achievement Award has been presented since 1989. Upon receiving the honour, Cucinelli will join the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld, Ralph Lauren and Miuccia Prada as a recipient.