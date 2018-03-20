Bruno Sälzer steps down from the CEO role at Bench

After three years into the chief executive’s role at the German-British streetwear label Bench, Bruno Sälzer has decided to resign from the position to focus on his supervisory board mandates, reports German magazine Capital. The former CEO of Boss and Escada serves on the boards of Amer Sports, Lacoste and Deichmann. In fact, he has been the chairman of Amer Sports’ board of directors since 2017.

The report adds that Sälzer, who holds 15 percent stake in Bench, will continue to retain it with the remaining 85 percent shares being held by Munich-based private equity firm Emeram Partners. Quoting inside sources, the report further states that employees were informed about Sälzer’s resignation. They were also told that his day-to-day duties will be shouldered by the team of senior executives and the company is not looking for a replacement to fill the position vacated by him.

Capital, however could not get a response from Bench spokesperson on the development.

Picture:Bench website