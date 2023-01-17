BTS members appointed brand ambassadors for Dior and Valentino

Two members of popular K-Pop group BTS have been named as the new faces of luxury brands Dior and Valentino.

Jimin, one of the group’s singers, dancers and songwriters, was first revealed to be Dior’s new global ambassador, in what the French brand said sealed “his friendship with the house” and its creative director Kim Jones.

The label previously worked with the seven-member group on stage outfits for their performances, which had been designed by Jones in 2019.

Alongside the announcement, Dior shared images of Jimin in a series of garments from the brand’s summer 2023 collection.

It comes as the brand looks to continue cementing its place in the South Korean market, closely following its first runway show in the country where it presented its autumn 2022 collection.

Jimin joins a number of other Korean stars as an ambassador for the brand, including Jisoo, a singer in K-Pop band Blackpink.

Suga of BTS, Valentino brand ambassador. Image: Valentino

Meanwhile, at Valentino, Min Yoongi, professionally known as Suga, was also named a global ambassador.

The rapper, producer and performer will be joining the house’s group of ambassadors called DI.VAs, an acronym for ‘Different Values’, which already includes Lewis Hamilton.

In a statement to FashionUnited, Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino, said: “Suga is a multifaceted artist; he is an interpreter and uses his talent and his work to express himself with energy and authenticity.

“He perfectly embodies everything that DI.VAs testimonials stand for: diversity, inclusivity, creativity and passion. We are happy to have him aboard and I am sure that we will do a lot of beautiful things together.”

BTS ended its ambassadorship with Louis Vuitton after only striking up the deal in 2021.