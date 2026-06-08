Bulgari appoints Stephan Kornfeld as managing director for Northern Europe

Jeweller Bulgari, part of the French luxury goods group LVMH, has appointed Stephan Kornfeld as managing director for Northern Europe.

Kornfeld took on his new role on June 1, the company announced on Monday. He is now responsible for business in the Northern Europe region, including retail and wholesale activities in Germany, Austria, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Scandinavia. In this role, he will play “an important part in accelerating business development, further improving the customer experience and promoting sustainable growth”.

The new head of Northern Europe joined Bulgari in 2021 as retail experience director for Northern Europe. Since then, he has “made a significant contribution to the further development of retail standards, the strengthening of the customer experience and the promotion of operational excellence,” according to a statement.

Kornfeld has been gaining extensive experience in the fashion and jewellery industry since 2009. He has held various management positions at Louis Vuitton, Arthur Arbesser, Thomas Pink and Repossi throughout his career.