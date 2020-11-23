Burberry appoints Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique to board

British fashion house Burberry has appointed Antoine Bernard de Saint-Affrique to the board as a non-executive director and member of the Audit and Nomination Committees, with effect from January 1, 2021.

Bernard de Saint-Affrique is currently chief executive officer of the Barry Callebaut Group, the world’s leading manufacturer of chocolate and cocoa products. Prior to joining Barry Callebaut in 2015, he held several senior roles at Unilever plc, latterly as president of the foods division and member of the executive committee.

From 2008 to March 2020, he served as a non-executive director of Essilor International, the world’s leading ophthalmic optics company.

Burberry chairman Gerry Murphy, said in a statement: “Antoine’s international business experience, strong understanding of consumers and focus on sustainability will be hugely valuable to Burberry. We are delighted that he has accepted our invitation to join the Burberry Board.”

Image: courtesy of Burberry