Burberry appoints first chief digital and analytics officer

Burberry has announced the appointment of CP Duggal to the newly created position of chief digital and analytics officer, effective September 30.

The position will see Duggal take responsibility for driving the luxury label’s digital agenda and leveraging data and analytics to support the company’s strategic ambitions.

He will also join the executive committee and will report to outgoing CEO Marco Gobbetti and in turn his successor.

Duggal joins from financial services giant American Express where he spent the past 20 years, most recently as executive vice president, enterprise digital and analytics.

“I am delighted to welcome CP Duggal to Burberry in the newly created position of chief digital and analytics officer,” said Gobbetti in a release.

“CP has deep digital and data and analytics expertise and experience of operating on a global basis. His experience of accelerating digital distribution, driving customer acquisition and loyalty, creating award-winning customer website and mobile apps, leveraging AI and analytics and building and leading the data office function will be invaluable to Burberry in this next phase.”