Burberry appoints Gavin Haig as Chief Commercial Officer

Burberry has appointed Gavin Haig as the company’s Chief Commercial Officer, effective April 23, 2018. The company said, in this newly created position, Haig will be responsible for all regions in which Burberry operates. He will report to Marco Gobbetti, Chief Executive Officer of Burberry Group plc.

Commenting on Haig’s appointment, Gobbetti said in a statement: “I am delighted to announce the appointment of Gavin Haig to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer. Gavin has extensive experience in global luxury retail, which will be invaluable as we implement our strategy.”

Haig joins Burberry after four years at Belstaff, where he served as CEO. He previously spent a decade at Cartier, where he led commercial teams globally as managing director international. He has also held senior positions at Alfred Dunhill and Wedgwood.

Picture:Burberry website