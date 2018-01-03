Burberry appoints Orna NiChionna to its board of directors

Burberry has appointed Orna NiChionna to the company’s board as a Non-Executive Director and member of the remuneration and nomination committees, with effect from 3 January 2018. The company further said that Fabiola Arredondo has decided to step down as chair of the remuneration committee to focus on her US professional commitments.

Commenting on NiChionna’s appointment to the board, Sir John Peace, Burberry’s Chairman, said in a statement: "We are delighted to welcome Orna to the board. In addition to the experience she brings on remuneration matters, her strong UK plc and business experience will be a great asset to Burberry as we continue to focus on delivering long-term shareholder value.”

UK-based NiChionna, Burberry added, is an experienced remuneration committee chair and will succeed Arredondo as Chair of the remuneration committee on February 6, 2018 at the next scheduled remuneration committee meeting.

NiChionna is currently Senior Independent Director at Saga plc and Royal Mail plc, where she also chairs the remuneration committee, as well as Deputy Chairman at the National Trust. She is also Chair of client service at Eden McCallum and spent almost two decades with management consultancy firm McKinsey & Company, where she co-led their European retail practice. She was previously senior independent director at HMV Group plc, Northern Foods plc and Bupa.

Picture:Burberry website