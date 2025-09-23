Burberry buying and merchandising director exits

Lee Goldup, Burberry’s global director of buying and merchandising, has departed the British heritage brand. He had held his most recent role for one year after having initially joined the company as director of digital curation, a position he had for just over a year.

Goldup announced his new venture in a post on LinkedIn, where he revealed the founding of Lee Goldup Consulting. Here, he will serve as a fashion, buying and merchandising consultant, advising brands, retailers and emerging designers on product, strategy and growth.

To his new self-employed title, Goldup brings over 13 years of experience in senior leadership, particularly among fashion companies. He joined Burberry from Wood Wood, where he served as head of buying and retail. He had also been a menswear buyer at Browns Fashion for over six years.

Goldup’s departure from Burberry comes as the British brand continues to shuffle and realign its team to deliver on an ongoing turnaround strategy, for which the company’s efforts have recently begun to pay off. Despite remaining in the red for its last annual results, by July, the first signs of recovery emerged even as sales continued to dip.