Burberry CFO Kate Ferry takes short leave of absence

Burberry Group’s chief financial officer Kate Ferry will be taking a short leave of absence after undergoing unscheduled surgery.

The company said in an announcement that Ferry is expected to resume her normal duties in June 2024.

Ferry joined Burberry last year. She is responsible for finance and business services functions reporting to chief executive officer Jonathan Akeroyd.

Ferry joined the group from McLaren Group where she has served as CFO. Prior to McLaren, she was group chief financial officer of TalkTalk Telecom Group from 2017 to 2021.