Burberry names Debra Lee as non-executive director

Burberry Group plc has announced the appointment of Debra L. Lee to the board as a Non-Executive Director and member of the audit and nomination committees, with effect from October 1, 2019.

Commenting on Lee’s appointment, Gerry Murphy, Burberry’s Chairman, said in a statement: “Debra Lee is exceptionally qualified as an experienced non-executive director of leading global technology and service companies and former CEO of the world’s leading African-American media network. Debra’s passion for innovation, people and socially positive change will be a huge asset to Burberry.”

The company said, Lee, CEO and founder of Leading Women Defined, Inc, is currently a non-executive director at AT&T, Inc and a non-executive director and member of the nominating and corporate governance committees at Marriott International, Inc. From 2006 to 2018, Lee served as chairman and chief executive officer at Black Entertainment Television LLC, a division of Viacom, Inc. Lee also served as a non-executive director of Twitter, Inc from May 2016 to July 2019.

Picture:Facebook/Burberry