Burberry non-executive director Carolyn McCall to retire in April 2022

People

Image: Burberry, Facebook
By Prachi Singh

1 hour ago

Burberry Group plc has announced that Dame Carolyn McCall will retire as a non-executive director of the Company at the end of its current financial year on April 2, 2022.

Commenting on the development, Gerry Murphy, Burberry chairman, said in a release: “I want to thank Carolyn for her outstanding service to Burberry as an independent non-executive director and senior independent director since joining our board in September 2014 and look forward to her continuing counsel for the remainder of her time with us.”

