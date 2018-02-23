Burberry’s CMO Sarah Manley steps down

After serving the fashion house since 2001, Burberry’s chief marketing officer, Sarah Manley is leaving the business at the end of July, reports Fashion Network quoting sources familiar with the development. The news follows after the brand’s creative director Christopher Bailey presented his last collection in London recently. Manley had joined Burberry one month after Bailey was named the label's new creative director, the report adds.

Manley’s career with the company started as global director of public relations, and then she was appointed vice president, and then SVP of marketing followed by her current position as chief marketing officer, which she has been holding over the last decade. The report further adds that Manley played a key role in expanding Burberry’s presence on a global scale through events like a massive holographic show; exhibition and store opening combinations in Beijing and Shanghai. She also led the “London in Los Angeles” concept at the Griffith Observatory.

In the third quarter to December 31, 2017, Burberry said comparable store sales increased by 2 percent, while retail revenues were down 2 percent reported and positive 1 percent underlying to 719 million pounds. The company has said that guidance for FY18 operating profit remains unchanged and continue to expect to remain strongly cash generative.

Brand Picture: Burberry website