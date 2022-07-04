Burberry taps new vice president of corporate responsibility

Burberry has appointed Caroline Laurie as its new vice president of corporate responsibility.

Laurie joined the British luxury label in June, according to LinkedIn, before which she spent eight years as director of responsible business and sustainability at home improvement company Kingfisher. Earlier in her career, she held various roles at B&Q and Asda.

In her new role, Laurie will be responsible for integrating Burberry’s sustainability incentives, targets and KPIs, according to Retail Week, which first reported the news.

Like many luxury brands, Burberry has announced a series of new sustainability initiatives in recent years amid growing consumer and investor demand for more environmentally friendly fashion options.

In May, it became the latest fashion house to ban the use of exotic skins in its products following a lengthy campaign by People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

That came after the company in January announced it had secured a new 300 million pound sustainability linked loan, and last year it partnered My Wardrobe HQ to launch a womenswear rental and resale offering in the UK.