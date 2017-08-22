By Malene Birger names new creative director

Premium Danish womenswear brand By Malene Birger has named Mathilde Torp Mader as its new creative director as it looks to “accelerate its growth internationally”.

Torp Mader, a graduate of Central Saint Martins, was most recently at Mulberry overseeing womenswear, prior to that she has worked in various luxury fashion houses including Sonia Rykiel, Marni and Vanessa Bruno.

Replacing Christina Exsteen on August 28, Torp Mader will be spending most of her time in the brand’s headquarters in Copenhagen, as well as being based in London, where the company is opening a new design studio, said the label.

In her new role she will be responsible for the By Malene Birger ready-to-wear and accessories collection, as well as helping the leadership team with their plan to expand and accelerate the brand’s international growth.

“Mathilde is the perfect fit for By Malene Birger,” said Morten Linnet, chief executive of By Malene Birger. “Not only does she have a deep understanding of Danish fashion and an intuitive grasp of the spirit of By Malene Birger, she also brings a truly global outlook, which is just what we wanted to add to the brand.”

Linnet, added: “We have full confidence in Mathilde’s contemporary, international vision of design and her ability to creatively guide the brand, helping us build momentum far beyond Scandinavia’s borders.”

Commenting on her appointment, Torp Mader, added: “This is such a great time to join By Malene Birger. I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to contribute to a Danish brand that I have such admiration and respect for – a brand which has always been designed by women for women.”

By Malene Birger’s spring/summer 2018 collection, unveiled at Copenhagen Fashion Week earlier this month, will be Exsteen’s last for the label, which said it owed her “a huge debt of gratitude” for her contribution to building the brand.

Founded in 2003, By Malene Birger is sold online and in stores in 42 countries worldwide, including the UK, where the brand has a standalone store on Marylebone High Street as well as being available in a number of premium department stores and multi-brand retailers including Selfridges, Fenwick, Anna, Flannels and Net-A-Porter.com.

Image: courtesy of By Malene Birger