C&A adds two new members to its board of directors

Global fashion retail business C&A AG has appointed Allan Leighton as Chairman and Alexander Birken as board director. The company said, Leighton and Birken are both highly experienced business leaders with a strong track record in the retail sector, both in executive and non-executive roles and together with the current board members, they will oversee the ongoing development and execution of C&A’s global business strategy.

“With these appointments we are adding two highly experienced retail professionals to C&A AG. Allan Leighton has a strong track record of guiding businesses to adapt rapidly to evolving market and consumer behaviour, which will complement Alexander Birken’s experience in retail and his knowledge of running ecommerce businesses,” said Boudewijn Beerkens, CEO of COFRA Holding, parent company of C&A in a statement.

Leighton, who replaces Martijn Brenninkmeijer at C&A, is currently Chair of the Co-op Group, and was previously chairman of the Royal Mail, CEO of Asda PLC, and president of Walmart Europe. He has been chair or CEO of several retailers, including deputy chair of Selfridges, president of Loblaw companies and chairman and CEO of Pandora AS.

Birken is currently Chairman and CEO of the Otto Group and before that was chief operating officer of US direct marketing and catalogue company, Spiegel.

Picture credit:C&A Ag