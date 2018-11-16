C&A appoints Aida Rizvo as new director of marketing

C&A has announced the appointment of Aida Rizvo as the new Marketing Director. The company said in a statement that Rizvo, a marketing expert with proven track record succeeds Manfred Mandel, who has retired for personal reasons. Rizvo took over her duties as Director of Marketing C&A Europe & Germany and member of the extended European Executive Board (EEB) on November 1, 2018.

"I am very pleased that we have attracted an extremely competent and experienced persona for the position as Director of Marketing at C&A," said Alain Caparros, CEO, C&A Europe in a statement.

Before C&A, Rizvo managed her own consulting firm Emerge Partners as executive director for about six years. She specialised in supporting companies and their brands entering the Southeast Asian market. Rizvo has more than 20 years of experience in various senior marketing and brand management positions in listed and family-run companies.

The company added that during her time at Schwarzkopf, Henkel and Remington in particular, she was responsible for brand management and marketing of various consumer goods such as the hair care products Taft and got2b, the deodorant brands Fa and Bac as well as 15 other beauty care brands.

Picture credit:Aida Rizvo via C&A