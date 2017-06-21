C&A Europe appoints Alain Caparros as its new CEO

Cofra Holding has announced the appointment of Alain Caparros to the position of Chief Executive Officer for its C&A Europe retail business, effective August 1, 2017. In this role Caparros succeeds Philippe Brenninkmeijer.

Commenting on Caparros’s appointment, Martijn Brenninkmeijer, CEO of Cofra Holding, said in a media statement, “We believe that in Alain Caparros, C&A will have the right leader to ensure that the transformation of C&A Europe, which is showing early signs of success, accelerates further and is implemented and optimised in order to build a stronger business for the future.”

Alain Caparros joins as CEO of C&A Europe

Alain Caparros joins C&A Europe from REWE-Group, a European food retailer and tourism operator, where he has been a member of the executive board since 2004 and CEO since 2006. The company said, under his leadership, REWE has transformed its business and operations significantly and the company has become one of the most profitable players in its space through a relentless focus on building an omni-channel offering for its customers, driving the equity of its brands and establishing a strong and streamlined operational platform.

The company added that C&A Europe’s transformation programme aims to fundamentally change how the brand adds value for its customers while maintaining its deep commitment to sustainability. Through a combination of substantial investment in marketing, on-line, store improvements and operational optimisations, C&A aims to further strengthen its market position in Europe to ensure a successful future for the brand.

Caparros began his career in 1981 at the cosmetics firm Yves Rocher, holding various positions in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In 1994, he moved to the European discount store market leader Aldi, where he became the general director for Aldi France. In 2002, he became the CEO of Bon Appetit Group, the Swiss market leader in food service, whose majority share was acquired by REWE-Group in mid 2003. Caparros served as a CEO of REWE-Group since December 2006.

“Largely based on inspiring discussions I had with Martijn Brenninkmeijer and other members of the Brenninkmeijer family, I decided to change my plans for the time after REWE. Having spent the past decade in food retailing and tourism, I am very aware of the amount of change needed and the dedication that is required to be successful. I look forward to be working on the transformation of the business together with its management team and all the C&A employees,” added Caparros.

Picture:C&A