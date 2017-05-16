C&A Europe CEO Philippe Brenninkmeijer resigns

Chief executive of Dutch clothing company C&A Europe Philippe Brenninkmeijer has put in his papers to explore a new role at Cofra Holding, says a Modaes.es report. For now, Edward Brenninkmeijer, CEO of C&A, Brazil, Mexico and China, will shoulder the additional responsibility as non-executive chairman of C&A Europe, till the company finds a replacement.

The report added quoting the company statement that since 2015, Philippe Brenninkmeijer has led the C&A Europe on a transformation journey, with a focus on improving its competitiveness in Europe and creating an all-round retail model. Investing in stronger and more relevant collections, better consumer communication and a new shopping experience were the steps taken by the company under his leadership.

The revamping measures also saw C&A pruning its non-performing stores in Spain, where it pulled shutters on 23 locations and cut down 16 percent of its workforce. Now, even in Germany, the company has decided to cut 160 jobs in its Düsseldorf office and seventy more in its Belgian subsidiary, based in the town of Vilvorde, the report further added.

With control continuing to be in the hands of the company’s founding family, C&A aims to invest 1 billion euros (1.09 billion dollars) by the end of this year to realign its business and lead it on the profitable growth path by 2021. The company runs around 1,500 stores in Europe.

Picture:C&A website