C&A Europe CFO and COO departs after 30 years

After 30 years working for C&A Europe, Tjeerd van der Zee is leaving the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operations Officer, the company confirmed to FashionUnited Belgium. Van der Zee was also a member of the C&A European Executive Boards (EBB).>

He will be succeeded from September 1st by Ralf Senden, who currently serves as CFO of C&A Asia and Latin America. Senden will not leave his existing roles.

“I would like to sincerely thank Tjeerd for his dedication and leadership over the past 30 years”, said the CEO of C&A Europe, Edward Brenninkmeyer, in a statement. “He has been instrumental in C&A’s continued success, especially in the 18 years during which he, as a member of the EEB, helped set the strategic direction of the company in a variety of leadership roles”.

Brenningmeyer also said he’s “delighted” to appoint Senden to Van der Zee’s former positions, as he is “an experienced CFO who is very familiar with the company and the retail sector”.

Van der Zee’s plans for the future were not disclosed.