C&A Europe’s CEO Alain Caparros steps down for health reasons

C&A AG has announced that Alain Caparros has stepped down from his position as CEO of C&A Europe for health reasons. Caparros was appointed as CEO in August 2017 and will remain with the company as an advisor. The company added that Edward Brenninkmeijer will now take over as CEO of C&A Europe.

"I am passionate about C&A, its customers and its people. I remain deeply committed to the mission I started two years ago. However, after my heart attack last year, I find myself unable to give the intensity that I expect of myself and that the business requires," said Caparros in a statement, adding, "It is with deep regret and in close consultation with my team, the board and the shareholders, that I have decided it is best to hand over leadership of the company to ensure that C&A continues the progress we have made and so that I can focus on getting better."

"We want to thank Alain Caparros for almost two years at the helm of C&A Europe. He has steered C&A in the right direction at a time when there are many challenges in the retail sector," added Martijn Brenninkmeijer, Chairman of C&A AG and Chairman of Cofra Holding

Brenninkmeijer, the company added, has served as CEO of C&A Brazil, Mexico and China since 2014 and will now expand his responsibilities to include C&A Europe.

C&A AG is the parent company of C&A Europe, Brazil, Mexico and China and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cofra Holding AG based in Switzerland.

Picture:Alain Caparros via C&A Europe