C&A Europe's chief operations transformation officer resigns

C&A Europe’s chief operations transformation officer Willem Eelman is leaving the company to pursue new opportunities outside the company, reports Fashion Network.

It added that Eelman, who was hired as chief financial officer from Unilever three years ago, also played an important role in developing the brand’s omnichannel strategy. He was later appointed chief operations transformation officer in September 2016 to develop and drive the company’s transformation programme, the report added.

It further added that Eelman was currently responsible for the new lifestyle product management team based in Brussels and Dusseldorf, as well as reorganisation of the online business, new supply chain and in-store fulfilment infrastructure for Central and Eastern Europe, scheduled to launch in spring 2019.

C&A operates around 2,000 stores in Europe, Germany and Austria and enjoys presence in Mexico, Brazil and China. With control continuing to be in the hands of the company’s founding family, C&A aims to invest 1 billion euros (1.09 billion dollars) by the end of this year to realign its business and lead it on the profitable growth path by 2021.

Picture:C&A Europe