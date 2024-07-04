C&A: Giny Boer vacates CEO position

Giny Boer, the first woman to head C&A in Europe, is stepping down. Boer took over her role as CEO of the clothing retailer in January 2021 and is now stepping down from her position to focus on non-executive tasks in the future, the C&A BV supervisory board announced on Wednesday.

During her time at the helm of the company, the outgoing CEO established brand positioning in 17 European countries, drove the modernisation of over 800 stores, led the company through the Covid 19 pandemic and prepared C&A for the next phase of transformation.

“We are grateful to Giny Boer for bringing her energy, vision and more than 25 years of retail experience to the transformation of C&A,” said Allan Leighton, chairman of the C&A BV supervisory board. “Any restructuring of this magnitude is challenging, but leading one like this at a time of pandemics and extraordinary changes for the fashion retail industry deserves special recognition.”

Edward Brenninkmeijer is now taking her place as interim CEO. Prior to Boer, he was already managing director of the European business and CEO of the entire group. At the end of 2020, however, he withdrew from operational business and moved to the supervisory board of the family-run company.

Over the past 10 years, Brenninkmeijer has managed C&A's businesses in Brazil, Mexico and China.