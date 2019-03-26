C.P. company announces Lorenzo Osti as its new president

Lorenzo Osti has been appointed as President of Italian sportswear company C.P. Company, effective immediately. He will be reporting to CEO Peter Wang.

Lorenzo Osti is the son of Massimo Osti, who founded the company as Chester Perry in 1971. The business changed its name to C.P. Company seven years later due to a lawsuit from English brands Chester Perry and Fred Perry.

“I am honored to be taking president role at C.P. Company, a brand that I’m deeply linked to, since my early age, bu that has been away from my family for a long time”, said Lorenzo Osti in a statement. His father sold his company shares to Gruppo Finanziario Tessile (GFT) in 1984, but remained in the company in the role of Creative Director until 1994. In 2010 C.P. Company was acquired by FGF Industry S.p.A.