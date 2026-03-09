CaaStle founder pleads guilty in 300 million dollar fraud case

Christine Hunsicker, the founder and former chief executive officer of CaaStle, has pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud. As part of the plea, Hunsicker has agreed to offload nearly 300 million dollars in proceeds from a scheme intended to defraud investors of both CaaStle and her related business venture, P180.

In a statement, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, said the “guilty plea sends a clear message: individuals who exploit investor trust for personal gain will be held accountable”. “Fraud in the venture capital ecosystem not only harms investors financially, but also undermines innovation and confidence in emerging businesses,” Clayton added.

Hunsicker’s fraud scheme is said to have started back in 2019, when she began promoting CaaStle as a rapidly growing rental business. Despite knowing the company was in financial trouble, Hunsicker is believed to have told investors that the business was valued at 1.4 billion dollars in an attempt to raise capital, falsifying income statements and bank records that overstated profits, revenue and available cash.

Following two instances of submitting fake audits to separate investors in 2023 and 2024, Hunsicker is said to have expanded her scheme to P180, where she used false information about CaaStle’s success to raise capital. After an investigation into her activities was launched in 2024, Hunsicker stepped down a CaaStle’s chair yet continued to sell shares in both companies before she eventually self-surrendered on July 18, 2025.

CaaStle ultimately filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection in June of that year, with a petition revealing plans to liquidate the business. The company, which has worked with brands like LK Bennett and Derek Lam on branded rental offerings, had assets in the range of 10 to 50 million dollars, and a number of creditors spanning 200 to 999, according to documents.

Hunsicker is now waiting for sentencing, scheduled for August 5, 2026. She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.