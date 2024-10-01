Cabi expands senior leadership team, appoints two new board directors

Women’s fashion brand Cabi has roped in three key executives to its leadership team: Russ Bowers as chief financial officer, Addie Rintel as chief merchant officer, and Meredith Tieszen as president of field.

Additionally, the company said in a release, Adam Brotman and Beth Kinneberg have joined cabi's board of directors, bringing significant expertise in global operations, ecommerce, and merchandising to support the company's continued growth.

"The insights, strategic perspectives, and innovative ideas of our new executives and board members will help propel Cabi forward as we focus on expanding our business and delivering on our growth goals," said Katie Malone, CEO of Cabi.

Russ Bowers joins Cabi with over 30 years of experience in the fashion industry, including more than 15 years serving as a CFO. Bowers’ experience spans brands of various sizes and scales, with revenues ranging from 150 million dollars to 1.5 billion dollars. Most recently, he served as CFO at PacSun and has held leadership positions at prominent brands such as Eddie Bauer, Hanna Andersson, Guess, and BCBG Max Azria.

With 18 years of experience in the retail industry, Rintel has worked with brands such as Anthropologie, Lucky Brand, and most recently, PacSun. She will also partner with Kat Woodside, chief design officer, to merge the art of design with the science of merchandising, ensuring Cabi's collections are efficiently and effectively delivered to customers.

Tieszen joins Cabi with over 20 years of experience in the social selling channel. She began her career when she founded a social selling company. Tieszen has led global sales teams for major brands such as It Works!, Monat Global, Tupperware Brands, and Rodan + Fields.

New board director Brotman brings experience starting and running a venture-funded company as well as leading P&L and global functions at several multinational companies. His career includes leadership roles at a Bill Gates-owned ecommerce company and as chief digital officer at Starbucks. Following Starbucks, he served as the chief experience officer and co-CEO at J.Crew. He also co-founded PlayNetwork, served as CEO of Brightloom, and recently co-founded Forum3.

The other new board director Beth Kinneberg brings over 20 years of retail apparel merchandising experience, predominantly with the Target Corporation. Kinneberg later transitioned to Décor, a full-service global design firm.