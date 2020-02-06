Caleres appoints John McPhee as President for Sam Edelman

Caleres has appointed John McPhee as President of the Sam Edelman brand, reporting directly to Sam Edelman. The company said, he joins Caleres from Herman Miller Retail, where he served as president and chief operating officer since 2010. He was president of Design Within Reach before it was acquired by Herman Miller.

“With Sam and John we now have a winning blend of complementary skills for the Sam Edelman brand,” said Diane Sullivan, CEO, President, and Chairman of Caleres in a statement.

The company added that McPhee will partner with Edelman to continue building the Sam Edelman as a premium brand and assisting in taking it to the next level. He brings substantial experience across multiple industries, including footwear, in his 35-year-long career. He will focus on the key areas of finance, inventory management, and retail operations. This will allow Sam to focus on creating exceptional product and marketing.

“John is just the partner I have been looking for. Not only does he have deep knowledge from working within a public company, but he also brings entrepreneurial experience so essential to keeping pace with our consumer,” added Sam Edelman.

With 13 flagship stores across the U.S. in premiere locations including SoHo, Palm Beach, and Beverly Hills, Sam Edelman continues to expand its international presence in cities from Hong Kong to Dubai.

Picture:Facebook/Sam Edelman